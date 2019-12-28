<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to prosecute the directors of Hedge Fund Securities allegedly used by the Delta State government to siphon billions of naira commission on the Paris Club refund.

Sources in the anti-graft commission informed newsmen on Saturday that investigations had been completed, noting that the directors may be arraigned in court soon.

Over N98 billion had been paid to Delta State by the Federal Government out of which billions of naira was reportedly remitted to Hedge Securities.

Hedge Fund Securities was said to have been engaged after a financial consultancy firm, Mauritz Walton Ltd, had successfully reconciled Delta State debt profile with the Ministry of Finance and Debt Management Office on the Paris Club refund.

Instead of paying the agreed commission to Mauritz Walton Ltd, Delta State Government reportedly engaged and paid Hedge Funds the commission, after the job had been reportedly completed by MWL.

Mauritz Walton petitioned the EFCC last year over the development.

It asked the EFCC to probe HFS and individuals named in the petition, stressing that the firm was “reaping where it did not sow.”

Titled, ‘Petition for the recovery of our consultancy fees fraudulently paid to Hedge Fund Securities and others on the reconciliation and recovery of over-deduction of foreign loans (1995 – 2006) Paris Club refund on the Account of Delta State Government,’ the petition tasked the anti-graft agency to assist in recovering “our full consultancy fees which has been paid to Hedge Securities, and other persons as consultants.”

The petitioner explained that it was engaged by Delta State government in November 2014 to reconcile and recover the state’s over-deductions on foreign loans by the federal government.

“We immediately commenced work on the project and by December 8, 2014, we had fully reconciled the debt profile of Delta state and filed a demand with the federal government seeking a refund of $365.6 million,” it said.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said he was not aware of the matter.