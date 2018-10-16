



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has instituted a probe into the alleged disappearance of the sum of N222 million scholarship funds of the Borno state Government.

The Immediate past Commissioner for Higher Education, Ahmed Usman Jaha, also known as Babawo, was summoned to the EFCC office in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to explain the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance of the sum of N222 million meant for the payment of scholarships for Medical Students studying in Sudan.

The state government was said to have some 300 youths, including 100 female students, studying abroad.

It was alleged that the money was paid directly into the former Commissioner’s account and that the money did not get to the beneficiaries.

A source said: “The money was meant for medical students being sponsored by the state government in Sudan. Money was said to have left the government’s coffers but it never got to the beneficiaries while the commissioner was in charge.

“The circumstances are being looked at by the EFCC right now. The EFCC is investigating a case of diversion of public funds for personal use.”

The Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a telephone chat on Tuesday.

He said that the immediate past commissioner was invited by the Commission’s office in Maiduguri for questioning.

In confirming the probe Uwujaren simply said: “He was invited but not detained.”

He said that the Commission was conducting investigations into the matter.

The former Commissioner was in May queried by the state Governor, Kashim Shettima, for allegedly embarrassing the state government by distributing shoe polish and other items as part of his welfare to youths of Gwoza.