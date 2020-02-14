<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), is to launch a campaign against corruption in public and private organizations in Bauchi State.

The state NYSC coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Shehu, flanked by a representative of the EFCC national headquarters, Alhaji Ibrahim Isah, disclosed this on Thursday while addressing journalists at the state NYSC secretariat.

According to him, the campaign would be launched on Friday via a massive rally to be staged by corps members in the Bauchi State capital.





He said the scheme had mobilized 500 corps members in the state to participate in the rally round the town, adding that already anti-corruption crusade was among the community development service carried out by the scheme along with some members that were attached to EFCC for their community service.

“Youths can play pivotal roles in anti-corruption campaign because they are vibrant and will be leaders of tomorrow. They need to imbibe honesty, transparency and probity so that they can be good future leaders.”

“There is no denying the fact that any country without good youth is a dead one because they are its hope and it looks up to them for advancement. So the corps members in partnership with the EFCC will preach to their fellow youth in the state to eschew corruption,” he said.