<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has pledged the Commission’s collaboration with the National Agency For Prohibition of Traffic in Persons, NAPTIP, in the discharge of its duties.

The Acting Chairman stated this on Thursday September 12, 2019 when the NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Nduka Nwanwenne and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Benin Zonal Office of the Commission.

Magu who was represented by the Zonal Head, Mukhtar Bello said the Commission will collaborate with NAPTIP as some of those involved in human trafficking also engage in money laundering.

“Sometimes in discharging our duties, we stumble on information which link human traffickers with money laundering. They sometimes use these people as channel to move money”.

Earlier, the Zonal Commander, Edo State, Nduka Nwanwenne in his remarks said they visited EFCC to seek collaboration with the Commission in curbing human trafficking in Nigeria.

“We need the collaboration of other stakeholders in curbing human trafficking. When we come across issues of financial and economic crimes, we refer it to EFCC.”