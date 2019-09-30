<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Operatives of the Advanced Fee Fraud Section of the Abuja zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday, arrested six suspected cyber fraudsters at their residence in Flats 1 and 3, Life Camp Extension Estate, Abuja.

The operation, which was carried out following a tip-off in respect of their alleged criminal activities led to the arrest of Raphael Chibuzor, Oyewumi Adewale, Onyeogheni Progress, Ayo Richard, Oloyede Damilare and Ibrahim Waziri.

“Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers, a Toyota Highlander SUV and Toyota Corolla car; They will be charged to court after investigations,” a statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said.

In a related development, the Ilorin zonal office of the commission has arrested a 53-year-old man, Muhammed Abdulraheem for obtaining money under false pretence, while parading as a lawyer and dropping the name of the commission.

Abdulraheem was accused of defrauding his unsuspecting client, Mallam Yusuf Bello of N300,000.

Bello in his petition to the EFCC had alleged that Abdulraheem, while acting as his lawyer, recovered the said N300,000 from his debtor, but instead of giving him the money, he claimed that it was in the custody of the EFCC.

“When confronted with the allegation upon arrest by operatives, Abdulraheem confessed that the money was neither brought to the EFCC nor did the commission knew anything about it,” the anti-graft agency said in a statement.

It added, “The story, however, took a dramatic turn on Monday, as the suspect shocked everyone by destroying his statement wherein he had claimed to have been called to the bar and had been practicing law for more than two decades.

“This happened following the commission’s discovery that the suspect was a fake lawyer, who did not finish from the Nigerian Law School, having failed its graduation examinations twice.”