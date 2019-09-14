<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Sokoto Zonal Office, on Friday, arrested Abdullahi Sa’idu, Director General of Sokoto Marshal Agency and Bashar Dodo-Iya, an accountant with the agency, who are both members of payment committee of Sokoto Marshal Corps.

They were arrested for alleged conspiracy, money laundering and diversion of workers salaries to the tune of ten million Naira.

Their arrest followed a petition jointly signed and sent to the commission by 39 members of the agency, alleging that their salaries for three months were being withheld without any reason.

The petitioners further alleged that the suspects refused to pay their salaries and diverted the money to personal use.

Preliminary investigation according to EFCC source revealed that the duo conspired and diverted about ten million Naira, meant for the staff salaries.

The investigation, however, is still ongoing and suspects would be charged to court once it is completed.