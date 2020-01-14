<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Economic and Finan­cial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, between January 11 and 12, 2020, arrested eight sus­pected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Tony Orilade, Acting Head, Media and Publicity, disclosed to newsmen that the sus­pects, who are between the ages of 17 and 30 years old were arrested at different locations across the ancient city.





Orilade gave names of the suspects as Abdul­rahman Qozeem, Umoru Ibrahim, Umoru Abdulahi Gregory, Famous Ose Itah­ma, Umoru Shaibu Pedro, Durrele Oyeniyi, Umo­ru Evidence and George Okoye.

He said their arrest was sequel to series of intelli­gence report, alleging that they were involved in Inter­net-related crimes.

He said items recovered from them include six expensive cars, various brands of phones, laptops, international passports and several documents suspected to contain false pretences adding that they will soon be arraigned in court.