



The operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday arrested the Head of Sales for Procter and Gamble Company, Mr. Emmanuel Chigozie Eze, 35, for allegedly embezzling over N20 million company funds, which he claimed to have spent on online sports betting.

An EFCC statement said that Eze was arrested along ‘K Line area’ of Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, following a petition.

The petitioner alleged that Eze used his position as the head of Sales for Procter and Gamble to supply goods worth over N20 million to customers and converted same for personal use.





According to the complainant, the suspect between March 2020 and January 2021, sold goods worth the said amount and fraudulently collected monies from various customers using his personal account rather than the company’s account.

The EFCC said that investigations into the matter revealed that the suspect had severe gambling problem as he spent over N4 million placing bets on daily basis with almost nothing to show for it.

It was also discovered that between July and December 2020, the suspect received over N18 million from one of the company’s major customers (name withheld) for goods, which were not fully delivered.

The customer is still expecting the balance of goods worth over N8 million.

The statement said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.