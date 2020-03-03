<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two persons, Obi Sobenna Jude and Robert Sunday Olaoluwa, have been arrested in Bauchi by the Kaduna zone of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for defrauding members of the public, through job scam.

According to the agency, the two suspects posed as foreigners working for American companies on the internet.

They were arrested at New GRA, Bayan Gida Yerima Gyade, Bauchi State following some intelligence.

The men have confessed that they had been using different techniques to defraud their victims, through the website: snagajob.com (a supposed job advert platform), where they posed as hiring managers of TTEC, reputable company in USA and paxful.com (another supposed platform) for trading bitcoins.





A search executed at their residence, also led to the recovery of a Toyota Camry salon car, a Sumec Firman Generator, two laptops (one HP and one Dell model), one iPhone 8+, one Samsung S8, one Tecno KC8, one Tecno F3, one Vivo Y37 and 4 ATM cards.

Analysis of their emails, text messages, chats and calls further confirmed the intelligence report as there were series of conversations between the suspects, their accomplices and victims with regards to their heinous acts of defrauding members of the public while sending fake offer letters to their victims.

They will soon be charged in court, said EFCC acting spokesman Tony Orilade.