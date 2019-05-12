<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Makurdi zonal office, on Saturday, said it arrested one Ikechukwu Sunday Onovo, suspected to be an Automated Teller Machine fraudster, in the state.

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency, the 32- year-old was arrested at one of the new generation banks in Otukpo, Benue State.

The Head, Public Affairs of the agency in the state, Nnwanyinma Akopain, said the suspect was involved in several methods, including visiting the Benue State University gate to report to the security that he lost his ATM card to defraud people.

He said, “The unwary security men would then hand over the pack of lost but found ATM cards of students to him to check if his was among them. He would then steal some of the cards.

“With the stolen cards, Onovo would hang around ATM points to offer help to people having problems operating the machine and in the process, he would exchange the cards with his victims. He would later withdraw all the money in his victim’s account.

“Onovo said he made over N1m through the activities. He pointed out that there were many other young men in the crime, operating in different locations in the country.’’

Akopain said the agency recovered two ATM cards of two banks, N15, 000, ring, necklace and bracelets from the suspects.

He also said the suspect would soon be charged to court.