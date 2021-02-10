



Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a total of 23 persons in Lagos and Benin following a trail of intelligence and surveillance operations on their alleged fraudulent activities.

The 14 arrested by operatives from EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Office at the 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos last Thursday included: Akin Abiola Daramola, Stephen Augustine Terungwa, Oluwateru Abiodun Samson, Jeffrey Imariagbe Ehis, Uwajiala Odion Henry, Solomon Abidiran Pelumi, Adebayo Oluwatobi Isaac Olamide, and Odunifa Joseph Opomulero.

Others were: Adulkarim Samad Olalekan, Anne Davidson, Ibrahim Enakere Emmanuel, Abayomi Oluwagbenga Olowoake, Israel Jigah Sokoamtu, Oluwaseun Olajuwon Ibrahim and Isaiah Effiong.





According to the agency, the suspects would soon appear in court.

In Benin, Edo State, EFCC operatives yesterday arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning sweep.

The suspects who were arrested following intelligence received by the commission included: Okosun Godspower, Imo Harry Hamilton, Efosa Desmond, Odiase Aifuwa, Idoko Onakpa, Dogìo Samson, Okukoje Godstime, Onuigbo Julius, and Osamulu Sunday.

Items recovered from them included laptops, mobile phones, a Toyota Camry car and a Lexus SUV.

The suspects were said to have made useful statements and would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.