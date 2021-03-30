



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters at a hideout in Gwarimpa and Dawaki Extension, Abuja.

The arrest was sequel to credible intelligence obtained by the commission on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are: Akpotegho Profit, 20; Aseimo Prince, 21; Ekhaguere Favour,19; Ekhaguere Esewi, 25; Kelvin Ekhaguere, 25; Temola Adex,25; Ezuzu Happiness, 21 and Ekhiyokwo Emmanuel, 25





Others are Mena Ejife Emmanuel, 25; Clement Ifietekhai, 29; Babatunde Ilori, 35; Ejoor Joseph, 22; Okunuwe Frank Durkio, 22; Agbaga Kelvin, 22; Ajayi Kehinde David, 25; Akinwale Taiwo, 30; Joseph Henry Junior, 25 and Agbaje Opeyemi, 31.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, titled, ‘’18 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Abuja, three in Niger,’ the commission said items recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, 26 mobile phones,11 laptop computers, flash and hard drive, three international passports, and six handbags.