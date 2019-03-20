



A team of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, led by the Uyo Zonal Head, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol, has arrested 12 crew members and illegally bunkered diesel, (Automotive Gas Oil AGO), which were arrested by the Nigerian Navy.

The EFCC, yesterday, at the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base FOB at Ibaka Town in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, took delivery of a vessel, MV SWORD FISH V and its 12 crew members and illegally bunkered diesel, (Automotive Gas Oil AGO).

EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade, in a statement, said while speaking at the handing over of both the vessel and crew members, the Acting Commanding Officer, Navy Captain R. Adoki disclosed that the vessel, its captain and his crew members and the illegally bunkered petroleum product were arrested at Monipulo Nigeria Limited Platform at Agbani Oil field by a team of naval officers on patrol.

The arrested sailors onboard the vessel are: Bakpa Yerinmene (Captain), Aremu Temiloluwa (Chief Mate), Marvel Douye Prince (Deck Cadet), Bakumo Uyatede (Chief Engineer), Izamohi Samson (Engr Cadet), Jonathan Tuoyo (AB 1), Iyaragba Ebimayenimigha (AB 2), Abejuwa Clever (AB 3), Pius Ziko (AB 4), Omoniyi Oba Joseph (Oiler 1), Imangbe David (Oiler 2) and Jumbo Anthony (Cook).

Meanwhile, the EFCC has condemned the action of the illegal bunkerers and promised swift and thorough investigation which will be carried to a logical conclusion, while the arrested suspects will face prosecution if they are found culpable.