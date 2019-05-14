<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday adjourned the case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and his company, Spotless Ltd.

Mojisola Olatoregun, the judge, made the adjournment due to the absence of the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs.

At the last adjourned date, Mr Jacobs had asked the court to adjourn proceedings to enable the prosecution to determine whether one of its witnesses in the matter, Adewale Aladegbola, a driver with Zenith Bank branch in Ado-Ekiti, would be declared hostile to enable the prosecution to make necessary applications before the court.

He, however, informed the court that he had a presentation at a conference on the Administration of Criminal Justice Law organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

But the court told him that since the adjournment was granted at his instance, he would have to make some sacrifices by being in court.

When the matter was called for the commencement of proceedings on Tuesday at 1 p.m, the prosecuting counsel was still absent from court.

The counsels to the defendants, Ola Olaonipekun and Olawale Ojo, asked the judge to stand down the matter for an hour to enable the prosecution get to court from his earlier engagement.

However, after an hour and half of standing down the matter, the judge eventually adjourned the case to May 21 at 11 a.m.

The fraud case against Mr Fayose and his company entered trial since November last year. The accused are facing an 11-count charge of conspiracy and laundering of N6.9billion.