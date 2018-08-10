Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor, Mr Terver Akase, has dismissed media reports that the governor’s relation is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Mr Akase who made the clarification while speaking to journalists in Makurdi, explained that Oliver Mtom who is among those being investigated by EFCC is a staff of the state’s Bureau for Internal Affairs and not a member of the Mtom family where the Governor’s wife comes from.

He said those linking the Governor’s in-law, Aondona Mtom with the EFCC probe were doing so to score cheap political points as he had at no time been invited by the anti-graft agency.

Mr Akase said EFCC was acting a script written by enemies of Benue State to ensure that Governor Ortom was implicated using all manner of phantom allegations.

The Chief Press Secretary pointed out that the recent unlawful freezing of the state bank accounts by EFCC which was later reversed clearly showed a mission of vendetta waged against Benue by the very people the state massively voted in 2015.

He said Governor Ortom has become a target following his defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr Akase reaffirmed the determination of the governor not to succumb to the persecution aimed at making him to abandon his people.