The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has pledged the Commission’s support towards successful hosting of the 6th Global Conference on Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling scheduled to hold between September 24 and 25, 2018 in Abuja.

He made the pledge on Thursday, August 16, 2018 while playing host to the Local Organizing Committee of the conference, at the EFCC head office, Abuja.

The EFCC boss, who welcomed the idea of involving the anti-graft agency promised to render assistance in any way possible to the successful hosting of the conference.

“We are ready to render any form of assistance. We are available and will work with you and support you”, he said.

Earlier, the representative of the Commissioner of Police, INTERPOL, DCP Lanre Bankole, who led the delegation, lauded the Commission on the successes recorded so far in the fight against corruption and solicited support in organizing the conference.

“Everybody can attest to the fact that the EFCC is the lead agency in the war against corruption. We are mindful of this fact, that is why we are here today, to intimate the agency about the event”, he said.

According to him, “This global conference is to create awareness on the evil effect of human trafficking and migrant smuggling, which is a scourge affecting the country just like corruption”.