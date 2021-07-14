EFCC: Internet fraudsters hire nude women to evade arrest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says some suspected internet fraudsters now employ women who use nudity as a decoy so that suspects can evade arrest.

In a statement, on Wednesday, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s spokesperson, said the women claim to be naked during the process of arresting suspected fraudsters, in the attempt to distract operatives.

He added that the anti-graft agency will no longer fall for such gimmick.

The commission, while narrating details of an operation carried out in a hotel in the Lekki area of Lagos, on Tuesday, said some of the ladies in the hotel rooms “pleaded nudity” to distract operatives from arresting the suspects.

Uwujaren, who noted that the commission acted on “verified intelligence”, said the operation led to the arrest of 30 suspects, adding that 24 of them have already confessed their alleged involvement in cybercrimes and related activities.

“In the course of the operation, the operatives encountered women in some of the rooms who pleaded nudity to stop them from arresting their targets,” Uwujaren said.

“This has lately become the antics of cyber fraudsters who procure ladies to plead nudity as a decoy, to allow their consort destroy incriminating items in their devices before arrest.

“It must however be stated for emphasis, that there was no break in, no molestation and no violence of any kind during the operation.

“Adherence to the rule of law remains a core principle moderating the activities of the EFCC and the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has repeatedly said the agency under his watch will not deviate from the norm.”

The EFCC warned hoteliers from allowing their premises to be used as havens for cybercrime.