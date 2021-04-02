



Chief Detective Superintendent Usman Muktar has assumed duty as the new Zonal Head, Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC Media Head, said this in a Statement he issued to newsmen in Ilorin.

According to him, Mukhar took over from Chief Detective Superintendent Oseni Kazeem, who is deployed to Makurdi Office of the commission as the new Zonal Head.

Newsmen report that prior to his recent appointment by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Muktar has served in various capacities and participated in many high-profile cases across the country.





He also attended several trainings and courses home and abroad including Advance Defence Intelligence Officers Course 11/18 organised by Defence Intel Agency, DIA.

Mukhtar charged officers at the zone, at his formal taking over ceremony on Thursday, to see the task of spearheading the fight against corruption as a service to one’s fatherland.

He emphasised the need for cooperation, professionalism and dedication to duty among staff as the commission was determined to eradicate the malaise of corruption.

On the other hand, Kazeem, in his parting words, called for more diligence, dedication to duty and sincerity of purpose by all the officers.

He further admonished them to give his successor the support needed to advance the course of the fight against corruption.