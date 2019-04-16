<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC‎) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC), are soon to go after Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contractors who received mobilizations for projects but abandoned them.

The Coordinator/Liaison Officer representing Edo State in the NDDC, Hon Saturday Uwuilekhue, who disclosed this in Benin City, said the commission‎ had engaged the two anti-graft agencies to recover mobilization paid to contractors who abandoned projects, adding that NDDC ‎was ready to ensure that all projects were completed.

He stated ‎this during the Edo State Stakeholders’ Forum with the theme “Peace as a Panacea for Sustainable Development in the Niger Delta.”