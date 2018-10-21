The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over the flight ticket of Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, to him, according to Nation.

Fayose, who is currently at the commission’s head office in Abuja, is expected to be arraigned at a federal high court in Lagos on Monday.

The commission has listed 11 charges against the former governor who walked into the EFCC head office after handing over power on Tuesday.

An official of the anti-graft agency had told TheCable that the former governor was served with the charges on Friday evening.

The ex-governor is facing trial in connection with N1.299 billion and $5.3 million allegedly allocated to him by the office of the national security adviser (ONSA) from N4.65 billion slush fund allegedly shared by ONSA.

But the ex-governor denied collecting $5.3 million from Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defence.

He was said to have only admitted knowing Obanikoro and his associate, Abiodun Agbele, who allegedly bought six choice properties for him in Lagos and Abuja.

He was also said to have confirmed during interrogation that Agbele bought the properties for him.

The EFCC released pictures of some of the houses on the third day of Fayose in detention.