



A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Lucky Worluh, has accused some former governors and ministers of working against the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Tuesday nominated 40-year old Bawa to replace the outgoing Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibahim Magu.

Worlu, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said as a detective with the EFCC, Bawa investigated high-profile corruption cases involving several former governors and ministers and recovered funds from sever foreign countries.

Commending Buhari for appointing a youth to head the EFCC, the APC chieftian said the appointment will give the anti-graft agency the independence it deserves.

He said: "I want to use this opportunity to commend Mr. President for giving opportunity to the youth of our country for the appointment of Abdulrahim Bawa as the Chairman of EFCC.





“I want to tell the whole world that this is the first time we are giving an opportunity to an excellent career man. Bawa is one of the original people that were employed as detectives in EFCC.

“Sometimes, people talk about the law establishing the EFCC but I ask what aspect of the law said for you to head the EFCC, you must he an Assistant Commissioner of Police?

“Appointing Bawa will solve the problem of EFCC, the independency that the anti-graft agency deserves. If you bring someone from another organization, like an Assistant Commissioner of Police, his loyalty will be to the Inspector-General of Police.

“Bawa is an economist and has handled so many high-profile cases. An example is the case of a former Minister of Petroleum. He has handled cases of former governors.”