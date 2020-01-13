<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has frozen the bank accounts of a former senator from Kaduna state, Shehu Sani.

In a statement, his senior special adviser also said the former lawmaker was “forced to declare his assets.

The EFCC had arrested Mr Sani for allegedly demanding money from Sani Dauda, who is owner of ASD Motors, to bribe acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, so as to influence an investigation.





Although the former lawmaker denied the allegation, the anti-graft agency insisted he had questions to answer on the matter.

Mr Sani’s aide said Suleiman Ahmed, accused the EFCC of bias in his principal’s case. He wondered why the anti-graft agency has not detained Sani’s accuser “who admitted to giving bribe” .

He also wondered about the connection between allegations of extortion of $25,000 and then the searching his residence, blocking his accounts and forcing him to declare his assets?