The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly frozen the accounts of the Benue State Government.

The accounts are said to be domiciled in three banks.

Governor Samuel Ortom is expected to speak on the matter, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

With this action, it is believed that the state government would find it difficult to carry out its financial responsibilities to the citizens and other aspects of governance.

Recall that only recently, Governor Ortom defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).