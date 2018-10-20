The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has filed fresh charges of fraud against the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Fayose, whose trial is set to commence on Monday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, was detained by the EFCC in connection with N1.299 billion and $5.3 million allegedly allocated to him by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) from N4.65 billion slush fund allegedly shared by ONSA.

The Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the filing of charges against Fayose.

He said: “Fayose has been served with charges alongside his company, Spotless.”

The Nation newspaper quoted a source to have said: “We have preferred charges against Fayose at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

“He will be prosecuted for receiving N1.299 billion and $5.3 million from ONSA through a former minister, Musiliu Obanikoro.

“Although the illicit cash was released for the 2014 governorship campaign of Fayose, it was diverted to acquiring properties.

“The minister flew N1.299 billion in cash in two flights to Akure Airport for Fayose, and it was Agbele who received the slush funds from Obanikoro.

“While Fayose admitted knowing Obanikoro, he told his interrogators that he did not collect $5.3 million from the ex-minister.”

Responding to a question, the source added: “The EFCC will relocate Fayose from Abuja to Lagos either on Saturday or Sunday for the trial.”