EFCC files charges against General Minimah, others over N13 billion arms deal fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed criminal charges against a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Kenneth Tobia Jacob Minimah (rtd), over alleged diversion of N13 billion arms procurement funds.

The charges before the FCT High Court also has as defendants, former Chief of Accounts and Budget of the Nigerian Army, Gen. A. O. Adetayo and the former Director, Finance and Accounts of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier Gen. R. I. Odi.

The EFCC, in processes filed in court, said it had, on August 15, 2016, received a report by the Committee on the Audit of Defence Equipment Procurement in the Nigerian Armed Forces from 2007- 2015, chaired by AVM Jon Ode (rtd).