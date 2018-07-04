The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned one Emmanuel Ogbu and a firm, Next Tech- Global Services Ltd. in an FCT High Court over alleged issuance of N5 million dud cheque.

Ogbu was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on breach of trust and issuance of dud cheque, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs Ashibi Amedu, told the court that on March 12, 2013 in Abuja, Ogbu borrowed N5 million from Mr Michael Omefe, the nominal complainant.

He said that the defendant borrowed the money to enable him construct four unit cell blocks at Yenagoa Prisons.

The contract was awarded the defendant by the Nigeria Prisons Service.

Amedu alleged that Ogbu issued a dud cheque to Omefe, as on presentation at the bank, it was discovered that there was insufficient fund in his account.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 311 of the Penal Code and Section 1 (1)b of the Dishonoured Cheques Offences Act Cap D11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Ogbu pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr Collins Shaka- Momadu, applied for his bail and it was not opposed by the prosecution.

The judge, Justice Peter Affe, upheld the administrative bail granted the defendant by the EFCC and adjourned the matter until Oct. 11 for trial.