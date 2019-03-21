



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on March 21, 2019 arraigned one Abdulkadir Abdulsalam before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on a two-count charge bordering on bribery.

Abdulsalam was arrested on March 9, during the 2019 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ilorin, Kwara State, in possession of N120,000, for the purpose of vote buying.

The defendant was alleged to have conspired with on Oye Obalola, now at large, to use the money at the polling unit of 007, College of Education, Ilorin, to corruptly induce voters to vote for his candidate.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Prosecuting counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa, told the court that the offence was contrary to Section 124 (5), and 130 (a) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and punishable under section 130 (b) of the same Act.

Defence counsel, Saka Muhammed, moved an oral application for the bail of his client, arguing that, “an accused person is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty with evidence.”

Justice Oyinloye, however, refused the oral application for bail, noting that the court was a court of records, and adjourned to March 28, 2019 for trial.