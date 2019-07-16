<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has discovered a fake Twitter account in the name of its Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, with the username @IbrahimMagu.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement stated unequivocally that the said Twitter handle did not belong to him and that whatever tweet emanating from it was not from the Chairman, neither represented the views of the Commission.

“In view of this, members of the public are hereby advised not to engage in whatever form with the said handle in anyway as it is hereby disclaimed.

“Efforts are being made to trace, apprehend and prosecute the impersonator(s). The EFCC can be contacted via its verified handles across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram – @OfficialEFCC,” it said.