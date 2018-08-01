The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission kept the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, in its Abuja facility overnight from Tuesday as he was being questioned over issues bothering on abuse of office and money laundering.

Ekweremadu had arrived at the EFCC facility based on an invitation extended to him by the anti-graft agency last week Tuesday.

According to the letter inviting him for questioning by the Director of Operations of the EFCC, Mohammed Abba Umar, Ekweremadu was told to report at the commission’s office at 8am on the same day the letter was delivered to him.

The EFCC had earlier issued a notice alleging that Ekweremadu failed to declare 22 properties in his assets declaration form to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The properties were said to be scattered over Nigeria, United States of America, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.

The properties in March became a subject of a suit in the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the Federal Government sought an interim order to temporarily seize them.

The motion ex-parte was filed by Festus Keyamo (SAN) on behalf of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

The properties were identified as: 11, Evans Enwerem Street, Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja; Plot 2633, Kyami, Housing Estate, Abuja; Plot 1106, CRD, Cadastral Zone 07-07, Lugbe, Abuja; Plot 2782, Asokoro Extension, Abuja; houses at Citi Park Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja; Plot 1474, Cadastral Zone BD6, Mabushi, Abuja; Congress Court, Abuja; Flat 1, Block D25, Athletics Street, (24th Street), Games Village, Abuja; and Plot 66, 64 Crescent, Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja.

Those outside the country were Flat 4, Varsity Court, Harmer Street, WIH 4NW, London; 52, Ayleston Avenue, NW6 7AB, London; Room 1903, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai; The Address Boulevard, 3901, Dubai; two Flats of Burij Side Boulevard (the signature), Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/1/114, Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/115, Dubai; apartment DFB/12/B 1204, Park Towers, Dubai; Flat 3604, MAG214, Dubai; Villa No 148, Maeen 1, The Lakes Emirates Hills, Dubai; 4507 Stella Street, Bellavida Estate Kissime, Florida, United States; 2747 Club Cortile Circle, Kissime, Florida, US; and 2763 Club Cortile Circle, Kissime, Florida, US.