Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, continued grilling Senator Bassey Albert Akpan.

The PDP senator, who represents Akwa Ibom Central was arrested on Tuesday.

EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren said the lawmaker was nabbed after he allegedly evaded arrest for several months. But he neither provided further details on the arrest nor disclosed when he would be charged to court or released on bail.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Gas (Upstream) is being accused of allegedly siphoning N1.2 billion, when he served as Commissioner of Finance in Akwa Ibom under the Godswill Akpabio administration for almost eight years before he resigned in 2014, to run for the governorship position in Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the Akpan who heads senate Gas committee, was picked up to respond to allegations against him.

A source at the EFCC said Mr Akpan was detained to enable him explain his role in the controversial receipt of several vehicles valued at over N1.1 billion from an oil mongul, Jide Omokore, currently standing trial for financial crimes.

But the embattled lawmaker’s office claimed his detention was based on trumped up charges, phantom allegations and politically motivated trials of progressive elements in the National Assembly

Akpan’s media aide, Mr. Victor Effik, in a post, wrote: “Having discharged his legislative mandate most responsibly and effectively since coming to the Senate in spite of legal distractions and politically motivated investigations, Senator Albert remains focused on serving his constituents with more verve and greater commitment.

“We do not intend to engage in a needless media war with his traducers over the current trial conducted against him in the media as his lawyers are on top of the situation.”