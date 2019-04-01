<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it has not raised teams to probe or interrogate some of the outgoing governors saying it does not go after anybody, including ex-governors on speculative ground.

The EFCC, which made the clarifications in a statement by its Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, said its job starts after investigators have done a thorough job on any individual or firm involved in corruption-related cases.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been drawn to a lead story of a newspaper of March 31, 2019, titled: ‘EFCC raises teams to quiz Amosun, Okorocha, Yari as immunity ends.’

“The newspaper had claimed that ahead of May 29, 2019, handover date to newly elected states helmsmen, the Commission has set up teams to probe some governors accused of perpetuating acts of corruption.

“It is instructive to note that the reporter did not give the composition and terms of reference of the purported teams set up by the EFCC.

“The report is a figment of the imagination of the reporter as everything about the setting of the teams ended with the first paragraph without details of such teams being set up.

“Again, the story is not true, as the EFCC does not go after anybody, including ex-governors on speculative ground.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission only act after the investigators have done a thorough job on any individual or firm involved in corruption related cases.

“The Commission wants to advise our stakeholders, including our friends in the media to be circumspect and verify their stories before going to press.

“Members of the public are therefore advise to disregard the story as no team has been set up against any former governor,” the statement read.