The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folasade Oke, wanted.

The anti-graft agency, in a signed statement by its Acting Head, Media & Publicity, Tony Orilade on Sunday, said that the action follows their failure to answer fraud charges filed against them.

Justice Chukwujeku Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos, had on February 7, 2019, issued an arrest warrant on the couple, consequent upon an oral application by the counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo.

Ambassador Oke and his wife are wanted in connection with the sum of $43,449,947 as well as £27,800 and N23,218,000 cash recovered by the EFCC from an apartment at Osborne road in Ikoyi, Lagos state, in April 2017.

They are facing a four-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N13 billion.