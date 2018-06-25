The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that cyber crimes are the latest form of terrorism and corruption around the world.

Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said this in Abuja on Monday.

Spokesman of the commmision, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that Magu spoke when a delegation of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) led by Mr George Piro visited him at the commission’s head office.

Represented by the Director of Operations, Mr Mohammed Abbah, the EFCC boss said cyber crimes had become a growing concern of all nations in the 21st century.

“Petitions evolving from cyber crimes have been on the increase on the EFCC website.

“These scams are being duly investigated by the Cyber Crimes Unit with a view to bringing culprits to justice”, he said.

Magu stated that EFCC, in partnership with international agencies, would leave no stone unturned in tackling the menace posing a big threat to the world.

The anti-graft czar stressed the need for more international partnership to tackle cyber crimes.

He thanked the FBI for its “invaluable” support to the commission and called for sustained partnership.

Piro said he was excited to visit Africa for the first time, adding that the visit to Nigeria was borne out of the outstanding performance of the EFCC.

“The main purpose of my visit is to acknowledge the exemplary role EFCC has played, and to thank you for the continuous partnership that has resulted in mutually beneficial rewards in the fight against corruption.

“The professionalism your team at EFCC has displayed is commendable; the impact of this is seen in the fortnightly briefs by the International Operations Division of the FBI which closely monitor the operations of the EFCC,” Piro said.

He acknowledged the trend of cyber crimes as “truly global”, adding that steps were being taken to address it.

“We hope to eradicate cyber crimes despite the challenges by getting the right work force and station them in the United States of America as well as in Nigeria,” Piro said.

Piro, an Assistant Director, International Operations Division of the FBI, was accompanied on the visit by Jay Bernardo, his Special Assistant and Paula Parkinson, Legal Attaché, Abuja.