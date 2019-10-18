<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is considering rehabilitating internet fraudsters, better known as Yahoo Yahoo boys.

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the agency, made this known while delivering a paper entitled, ‘Strategic change administration and innovation to curb corruption in Nigeria’, at the third all administrators national conference of the Chartered Institute of Administration, in Lagos, on Thursday.

He said internet fraudsters can be useful to the agency in the future, adding that they will be rehabilitated.

Magu said the EFCC is collaborating with ECOWAS member-states to ensure that cross-border criminals are prosecuted.

“So if you carry money from Nigeria and escape to Ghana, we will just call the men in Ghana and say, ‘arrange this man and keep him for me’,” he said.

“This is what the Yahoo-Yahoo boys like to do. But we are planning to rehabilitate them because they can be useful to us in future.”

The acting chairman said increase in the agency’s zonal offices from seven in 2009 to eighteen in 2018, made the EFCC secure 614 convictions between January and September.

He also said the agency invested in its human capital by training more personnel in a bid to fight corruption across the country.

On Monday, operatives of the EFCC arrested 94 alleged internet fraudsters in a raid at a nightclub in Osogbo, Osun state capital.