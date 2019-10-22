<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of a popular Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as ‘Mompha.’

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Mustapha was arrested by the anti-graft agency in the Federal Captial Territory (FCT), but didn’t give further details.

Uwujaren said: “Yes, he has been arrested.”

Mompha, who is fondly referred to as the ‘king’ of Nigerian Bureau De Change, is renowned for his luxurious lifestyle which is well portrayed in his flagrant display of expensive cars, wristwatches, and bewildering landscapes and properties on Instagram.

Although there are claims that he fled his base in Dubai to evade arrest from the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), many Nigerians are convinced that the source of the Instagram celebrity’s wealth is questionable.