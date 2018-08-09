The former Director General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Ita Ekpenyong, has been arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja.

Mr. Ekpenyong was taken away by the operatives at 3:20 pm on Thursday from his abode at Number 46, Mamman Nasir Street, in upscale Asokoro District of Abuja.

The arrest, according to EFCC source, is in connection with funds said to have been released to the DSS and NIA last year under the previous administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan for the conduct of the 2015 election.

The money, the source said, was not fully utilised and it is being suspected that Ekpenyong left behind a huge amount of cash that cannot be accounted for.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the search of Ekpenyong’s home.

Uwujaren said, “Our men went there to do the work that they were prevented from doing about ten months ago,” but did not give further details.