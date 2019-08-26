<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has admonished children and youths to shun internet fraud and cybercrimes.

A statement on Monday from the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said Magu gave the advice while speaking at a programme organised for children and youths by the Benin Medical Zone of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with the theme: “Nigeria Youth: My Life in My Hands.”

Uwujaren said Magu, who was represented by the Head, Benin Zonal Office, Muhtar Bello, charged Nigerians youths to embrace excellence and the culture of hard work.

He enlightened the youth on the dangers of engaging in cyber crimes and internet fraud and its consequences on the larger society.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. M. B. Asham of NNPC medical said the programme is aimed at encouraging the youth to embrace the right values as they are solely responsible for any choice they make in the tortuous journey of life.

“The adolescent lifestyle programme positively focused on emerging contemporary social vices among youths with a view to positively re-orientate and harness their energies for productive socio-economic endeavour,” he said.