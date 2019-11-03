<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was over the weekend, honoured with an award for excellence in service by the Nigerian College of Accountancy Alumni Association (NCAAA).

The event which took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja featured a dinner and the unveiling of the Nigerian College of Accountancy prototype sports centre.

The EFCC boss earned the award “for demonstrating professional ethics and integrity in the anti-corruption crusade.”

Magu, who was represented at the event by director, Organisational Support, EFCC, Dr. Amin Gusau, reminded accountants in the country of their crucial role in the government’s war against corruption and the need for them to stand up and be counted. “It is time to wake up and come together in this fight. We are doing it for the unborn and future generations. So we must all come together collectively to fight the scourge, because we will be judged,” Magu stated.

While expressing his joy for the award, he urged accountants to uphold ethics and integrity in what they do, especially given the crucial role they play in the country’s economy. He noted that there will be serious problems in the public and private sectors if accountants are not guided by ethics.

Magu who is a fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, observed that there was hardly anyway, anybody can steal money in either the private or public sector, without a level of connivance from an accountant.

While disclosing the readiness of the EFCC to collaborate with NCAAA and any other willing body in the fight against corruption, he urged accountants to always do what is right, noting that corruption was responsible for the country’s ill-equipped schools, hospitals, infrastructure deficiency and high poverty level.

Other award recipients were: Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance and National Budget Planning, Adekunle Olusegun and permanent secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Federation.

Chairman, NCAAA stated that the award recipients have manifestly demonstrated distinction going by public opinion, adding that the awards were the association’s affirmation “and more specific in the context of a professional association.”