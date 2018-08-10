A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has called for synergy and collaboration between government, civil societies, Nigerians and the media to ensure the success of the current fight against corruption.

In a speech at the public presentation of the first-year report of the Corruption Anonymous (CORA) project in Abuja yesterday, Ribadu warned that for the fight against corruption to succeed, there must be uniformity of purpose.

“There is no gain saying that for us to succeed in the fight against corruption there must be uniformity of purpose. What this means is that the government and the people, through the media and the civil societies will have to find a common ground.

“This consensus does not mean civil societies serving as trumpet for the government, but it means working together to mobilise the citizens, consolidate good practices and pointing out mistakes, along the line.”

The former EFCC chairman noted that since the introduction of the whistle blowing policy in Nigeria, invisible things have happened, because looters now find it very difficult to keep their loots at home.

While stating that those who volunteer information, needs to be assured of their security, confidentiality and absolute protection from retaliation and undue harassment, Ribadu however noted that the policy is still in its infancy and evolving in Nigeria, adding that some grey areas need to addressed.

Earlier in a welcome address, the coordinator, African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Chido Onumah, had revealed that the centre has been engaged in whistle blower process in the last one year and has intervened, on behalf of whistle blowers, who were victimised by their employers.

Onumah stated that whistle blowing, as an instrument for tackling corruption, can only survive where the safety of the whistle blower is guaranteed, adding that it is important to safeguard the integrity of the process and to protect whistle blowers.