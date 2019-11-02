<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it will need a petition in order to commence a probe against social media celebrities such as Ray Hushpuppi, Investor BJ, Baddy Osha, Opa6, Bayo Otunola and others who were mentioned in the song titled ‘Living Things’ by hip hop artiste, Abolore Akande aka 9ice.

The EFCC was responding to a suggestion by one of its followers on Twitter that the commission should go after all those hailed by 9ice in the song.

In the 2016 song which was banned by the National Broadcasting Commission for promoting fraud, 9ice hailed many social media celebrities who have been accused of fraud and living an ostentatious lifestyle.

Twitter user, @onlydotcom, told the EFCC, “EFCC, sit down and listen to the song, Living Things, by 9ice and do your work with the fear of God. Nigeria will be better for it.”

The EFCC, while responding on Twitter, said it could not arbitrarily go after the persons mentioned in the song but would rely on petitions from members of the public.

The commission tweeted, “Do you mean that (song) could be a petition? Not enough anyway.

“However, the Eagle still requests a written statement to support any allegation that has been made.”

One of the persons hailed by 9ice in the controversial song is Ismail Mustapha aka Mompha, who was arrested by the EFCC for alleged N14bn fraud last month.

Mompha was also arrested with watches worth N60m.

Others mentioned in the song by 9ice include: Jaguar, Cash Music, Lord BT, Nicky Baller, Olu JC, Junior White, Ugo, Wassup London, M. White, Don KC and Lati.

Those mentioned are known to drive flashy cars such as Bentleys, Rolls Royce, Maybach, Ferraris and live in the best apartments in the world.

While some of them have had problems with the law in the past, others have never been arrested.