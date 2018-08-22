The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has urged Nigerians across the globe to continue supporting the EFCC to win the war against the “hydra-headed” monster called corruption.

Mr Nkem Lafia, National Publicity Secretary, Change Agents for Positive Transformation (CAPT), a Non-Governmental organisation (NGO), made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Lafia quoted Magu as making the call for the support and continuous fight against corruption when members of CAPT paid him a visit in Abuja.

The EFCC boss said that there was no how the Commission or himself would achieve the target of fighting corruption in Nigeria without the help of all and sundry.

Magu further called for the cooperation of all Nigerians and institutions, including Non-State entities, to do all in their powers to fight every act of corruption around them.

Magu said, “the endemic nature of corruption in Nigeria, has elevated a few citizens to the position of ‘Super Lords’ that are even richer than the States of their origin.

“These few individuals have continued to use their ill-gotten wealth to thwart the good job the EFCC is doing.

“There was no how the EFCC or myself alone would achieve the target the Buhari Administration has set in the crusade against corruption without the buy-in of all parts of the Nigerian society.

“Even the international community showed that the activities of the Commission and the anti-corruption stance of the Buhari Administration were already yielding fruits that are worthy of commendation.”

Magu called for the constant advice and prayers from Nigerians, who believe that corruption, can actually be defeated.

Mr Austin Nwanya, CAPT National Coordinator, who led the delegation, had earlier congratulated Magu on his recent promotion as Commissioner of Police and applauded him for his good job.

Nwanya described Magu’s new position as a reward and motivation for his selfless and patriotic services to Nigeria.

Nwanya promised that CAPT, as an NGO, would continue to support the Commission by bringing its activities and achievements to the attention of the public.

Nwanya advised Magu not be deterred by the antics of some Nigerians, who had something to hide and were, therefore, determined to continue to throw spanners in the works of the Commission.