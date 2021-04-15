



The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, Wednesday had his first interactive meeting with members of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, following his assumption of office.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Suleiman Abdul Kwari, in his opening remark, once again congratulated Bawa on his confirmation as EFCC Chairman.

Kwari informed him that the committee invited him to update them on his activities in all the mandate areas of the commission since assuming office.





The engagement offered the Executive Chairman the opportunity to brief the committee on his reform measures as well as critical areas the agency would require the intervention of the Senate to enhance its work.

Members of the committee took turns to either ask questions or make comments on the work of the EFCC, or generally on the challenge of fighting corruption in Nigeria.

The meeting ended with the committee promising to visit the commission as part of the Senate’s oversight function in the coming weeks.