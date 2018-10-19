



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has raised the alarm about an audio recording of a conversation currently circulating in the social media in which the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, purportedly made comments to the effect that nothing will happen peradventure Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, dies in custody.

The EFCC said this in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.

It said: “Interestingly, the audio tape did not disclose the place where the conversation occurred and the person that Magu was supposedly talking to.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard this disingenuous creation as it is the handiwork of mischief makers intent on distracting the Commission from the serious work of wrapping up the investigation into the corruption allegations against the former governor of Ekiti state.

“The audio recording is fake as the comments did not emanate from the Chairman of the EFCC.

“Purveyors of this fake news especially a former spokesperson of a leading political party are warned to desist.”