The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed that it has secured the conviction of 50 persons involved in various financial crimes within a period of six months in Edo state.

The Zonal head, EFCC Benin office, Suleiman Bello, disclosed this on Thursday in Benin during the African anti-corruption day.

He said apart from the conviction, the commission also recovered N45,619,706.71 million while various property have been forfeited within the period under review.

According to him, in 2018, the commission led by the acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu secured the conviction of 315 persons while property worth billions of naira have been forfeited to the federal government.

“Corruption is the reason there is uncountable poverty in Nigeria. The resources that should have delivered the good life to majority of the people have been cornered and stolen by ravenous elites, leaving our roads, hospital and other social amenities in an appalling state”.

Bello said the level of corruption is incredible, destructive and unacceptable, assuring that the commission’s chairman is working assiduously to ensure that money stolen from the country is returned.

While noting that EFCC cannot win the fight against corruption alone, he called for the cooperation and support of stakeholders as well as the active participation of Nigerians in the fight.