The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Nigeria customs service to place Ayodele Fayose, outgoing governor of Ekiti, on its watch list.

Fayose, whose tenure ends on October 16, is being investigated by the EFCC for alleged abuse of office, money laundering, among others.

In a letter dated September 12, and addressed to the comptroller general of customs, the EFCC said Fayose may be planning to flee the country.

“There is a reasonable suspicion suggesting that he may likely leave the country either through the land borders, airports or seaports in order to evade investigation. Hence, you are kindly requested to watch-list him and arrest him,” read the letter signed by Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC.

In its response, the customs instructed all zonal coordinators, area commanders and comptrollers to monitor Fayose.

“Consequently, you are requested to monitor the subject and report to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission through the provided contact details if sighted,” the customs wrote in a letter dated September 14.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the July 2018 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC), defeated Olusola Kolapo to win the election.