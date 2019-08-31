<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested 19 staff of a fake investment company allegedly floating a Ponzi Scheme, with which they have defrauded members of the public N2,000,000,000.

It was learnt that the suspected company called Bluekey Investment Club, operating from Sonia Mall, 42 Woji Road, YKC Junction, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a Software Development and General Contracting Firm, but allegedly veered into an interest-yielding Ponzi Scheme with ten percent (10%) weekly returns on investment over (6) Months.

It was also gathered that the Scheme promised total returns of invested capital after six months.

The anti-graft spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He added, “Nineteen members of staff of the company were rounded up on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Port Harcourt.

“Among them are five Principal Officers: Princess Tsaroigbara (Public Relations Officer); Onwusa Frances Chineze (Accountant); Naabe Gunugu (Payment Confirmation Staff), Tambari Success (Customer Service) and Anorue Maureen (Receptionist). The Chairman of the company: Neenwi Swanu was at large as at the time of arrest”.

EFCC said Princess Tsaroigbara, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Company told interrogators that her company was into “Digital Financial and other Technological Services” and was not sure if the company was fully registered with the Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Further, EFCC disclosed that scores of alleged defrauded customers thronged the premises of the Company seeking the intervention of the Commission.

Items recovered from the company are computer units and a sum of N459, 300.

Uwujaren affirmed that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.