Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested two suspected electoral criminals for their involvement in vote-buying during the Federal House of Representatives rerun election in Ogun State during the weekend.





EFCC spokesperson Tony Orilade said the suspects, one Alaga Segun and Bamidele Falegan, who claimed to be agents of an unnamed opposition party in the state, were arrested at the Odomowo Oko Polling Unit in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.