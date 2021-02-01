



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gusau, Magaji Garba, a professor.

A source told newsmen that Mr Garba was arrested over N260 million contract scam.

Mr Garba was said to be held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja as of the time of filling this report on Monday.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest to newsmen but would not give details.

Sources said the VC was being investigated over allegations of fraudulently obtaining the sum of N260 million from a contractor, and businessman, Shehu Sambo, owner of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, sometime in 2018.





The VC was said to have promised Mr Sambo that the university was going to award his company a contract worth N3 billion for the construction of perimeter wall fence for the institution.

The source told newsmen that the contract did not materialise and the money was not returned.

“He was detained by the agency on Thursday January 28 after he honoured an invitation in relation to his involvement in a case of abuse of office, corrupt practices and contract scam.

“The VC is still being grilled by investigators of the EFCC, who are interested in knowing what happened to the money, ” the source said.