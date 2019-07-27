<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has arrested one Abubakar Maigishiri, a serving Counselor in Tureta local government area of Sokoto State and the Director of Works and Housing of the council, Tukur Yabo, over alleged diversion of salary of some employees of the state-owned security outfits, Neighbourhood Initiative and Sokoto Marshall.

Arrested along with them were; a cashier in the Ministry of Social Welfare and Community Development, Danjuma Ibrahim and another staff of the Ministry, Sambo Abdullahi.

Parading the suspects, the Zonal Head of the agency, in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Abdullahi Lawal, said they had received a complaint from an employee of Neighbourhood Initiative that their three-month salaries were not paid.

He further alleged that the suspects, who were members of their salary payment committee, diverted the money for their personal use.

“In the course of our investigation, we discovered that the Director conspired with the Counselor and two others from the Ministry of Social Welfare and shared among themselves N490,000 which was a two months salaries of 15 neighbourhood employees.

“All the suspects were however, arrested and confessed to the offence,” he said

Lawal added that the sum of N300,000 had been recovered so far and that they were making efforts to recover the remaining balance.

Similarly, the agency arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Hamga Investment Resources, Sokoto for allegedly obtaining the sum of N74.9 million through false pretence.

He was said to have claimed to be into gold business and lured people to invest and get 20 percent monthly profit in addition to annual dividend.

“We made our investigation, following a petition against him by one Hadiza Aliyu and found out that he was not into such business,” Lawal said.

According to him, the suspected fraudster was arrested in Ibadan and a Mercedes Benz (C-280) and a house at Mabera area with 91 customers’ certificates.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.