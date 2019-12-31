The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, for alleged extortion and name-dropping.
The vocal ex-lawmaker was arrested in Abuja on Tuesday, for allegedly extorting $20,000 from a car dealer.
A senior EFCC official confirmed the development to newsmen.
